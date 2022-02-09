Up-and-down season continues for Byington, Dukes

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The 2021-2022 season has been a bit of a roller coaster ride for Mark Byington and the James Madison men’s basketball team.

Prior to the season, JMU learned it would not be eligible to compete in the CAA Tournament due to James Madison’s upcoming move to the Sun Belt Conference. That also resulted in the conference removing the Dukes from a few nationally televised games on CBS Sports Network. However, the Dukes got off to their best start since the 1986-1987 season with a 9-2 record before the holiday break.

A COVID-19 outbreak within the program then led to multiple schedule changes and the Dukes have struggled to find consistency throughout conference play with a 4-7 CAA record entering the week after a dropping two of three games during a recent northern road swing to Northeastern, Hofstra, and Drexel. JMU is playing without key rotation members Takal Molson and Terrell Strickland, who are both out for the season due to injury.

“If you think about the challenges these guys are facing on our team of seeing guys with season-ending injuries go out and having their TV games pulled off and just kind of being a sacrificial lamb for the CAA this year in games and our guys keep fighting,” said Byington. “We don’t have the (CAA Tournament) at the end of it to be saying alright let’s just right by this point, but the way we competed the last three games, that shows a lot about our guys.”

During his weekly press conference on Tuesday, Byington voiced his frustration with the CAA saying the conference tournament ban is “unfair treatment” by the league:

Here’s video of my question and Byington’s response. I only asked this after Byington made a few comments earlier in the presser that raised some eyebrows. Byington was very candid today. @Shane_DNRSports also had a good question earlier in the presser related to this topic: https://t.co/fD0NHt8qPB pic.twitter.com/wrhqWB0Hwy — TJ Eck (@TJEck_TV) February 8, 2022

James Madison returns to action Thursday night when the Dukes host Elon for a 7 p.m. tip-off at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.