Advertisement

Virginia Tech no longer requiring proof of vaccination or negative test for indoor sporting attendance

Virginia Tech's Burruss Hall on Monday. WDBJ7 spoke with students and an expert about young...
Virginia Tech's Burruss Hall on Monday. WDBJ7 spoke with students and an expert about young voting expectation on November 2nd.(Will Thomas)
By Justin Geary
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 8:37 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech announced Wednesday it will no longer require proof of vaccination or a negative test to attend indoor sporting events, according to the school’s athletics Facebook page.

Attendees will still be required to wear masks during indoor sporting events.

This comes after the school announced January 31 students will no longer be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to complete enrollment or receive in-person instruction.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police activity at James Madison University on Feb. 7.
Virginia State Police investigating death on JMU campus
Police Lights from MGN
VSP investigating fatal crash on East Point Road
The James Madison University community is in mourning after a death on campus on Monday that...
Importance of mental health highlighted at JMU after two weeks of crisis
WHSV will have live coverage of the service.
WATCH: Joint funeral service for fallen officers this morning
Campbell was held without bond and further court proceedings are pending.
Page Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest following vehicle pursuit

Latest News

FILE
ACPS still feeling the impact from the bus driver shortage
West Virginia University has suspended the Delta Chi fraternity on Monday for a reported hazing...
WVU suspends fraternity over hazing allegations
A student wearing a mask
Supreme Court of Virginia dismisses lawsuit filed by Chesapeake parents over school masking
Henrico County Schools
Henrico schools no longer allowing maskless students in class