Waynesboro teachers on track to get average 6.5% raise

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - As long as the state funding doesn’t change, Waynesboro teachers and school staff are on track to get an average 6.5% raise, thanks to an increase in funding.

Superintendent Dr. Jeff Cassell presented a balanced budget during the monthly school board meeting Tuesday night in Waynesboro. It’s almost $13 million higher than the current school year’s.

Funding increased on every level -- state, local, and federal with some CARES Act money.

A lot of it is designated for construction and renovation projects, but it also focuses on employees.

In addition to the district-wide pay increase, it bumps starting salaries for new teachers up to $46,000 and adds 15 positions to support student need.

“It’s really exciting to finally have funds to be able to improve our teacher compensation, to implement new programs, to support our students, to make improvements to our facilities and our buildings,” Cassell said. “It’s just a different thought process to be able to have money to do some of the things we want to do rather than trying to figure out how we’re balancing a budget that’s short on funds.”

Masking also came up during the meeting. A couple of people spoke out against mask mandates and COVID-19-related restrictions, but several people thanked the school board for staying the course and looking out for students, teachers, and the community.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.