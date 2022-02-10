Advertisement

2.2 magnitude earthquake detected Wednesday night in Bedford County

Initial reports came in shortly before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday
A 2.2 magnitude earthquake was detected Wednesday evening near Forest in Bedford County.
By Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 12:23 AM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - A 2.2 magnitude earthquake was registered by the U.S. Geological Survey Wednesday evening. Initial reports started coming in shortly before 10:30 p.m. from those living near the epicenter. The small quake took place approximately 6 miles outside of the community of Forest in Bedford county. That’s between Bedford and Lynchburg.

“A big boom that shook the house,” commented Teresa Wood Cooke on Facebook. Her home was located very close to the epicenter near Forest.

While the small event wasn’t felt very far from the epicenter, it was detected on several seismographs, including ones on the campus of Virginia Tech, and even a personal sensor 150 miles away in Northern Virginia.

What’s interesting is I found out this is the second earthquake in a week in Central Virginia. A smaller, 1.9 magnitude quake took place on February 4th in Cumberland, Virginia.

There have been several earthquakes in Central Virginia over the past week.
View the Event Summary of the Feb 9th Bedford quake

Learn more about Virginia’s earthquake

