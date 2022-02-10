2.2 magnitude earthquake detected Wednesday night in Bedford County

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - A 2.2 magnitude earthquake was registered by the U.S. Geological Survey Wednesday evening. Initial reports started coming in shortly before 10:30 p.m. from those living near the epicenter. The small quake took place approximately 6 miles outside of the community of Forest in Bedford county. That’s between Bedford and Lynchburg.

“A big boom that shook the house,” commented Teresa Wood Cooke on Facebook. Her home was located very close to the epicenter near Forest.

While the small event wasn’t felt very far from the epicenter, it was detected on several seismographs, including ones on the campus of Virginia Tech, and even a personal sensor 150 miles away in Northern Virginia.

I didn’t feel it, but my Raspberry Shake did! pic.twitter.com/k4yUTGrszM — Bruno (@brunota2003) February 10, 2022

What’s interesting is I found out this is the second earthquake in a week in Central Virginia. A smaller, 1.9 magnitude quake took place on February 4th in Cumberland, Virginia.

There have been several earthquakes in Central Virginia over the past week. (https://earthquaketrack.com/)

