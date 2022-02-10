Advertisement

Alcohol limits among changes coming to Foxfield Races

By Elizabeth Holmes
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Foxfield’s spring steeplechase is usually a big event in central Virginia, drawing crowds from the University of Virginia and even from across the East Coast.

Organizers say while the races are set to be at full spectator capacity on April 30, there several changes ticketholders can expect.

The most notable change is how much alcohol ticketholders can bring.

“If you are in a tailgating space, you can bring a select amount into that space with you, and that’s two-fifths of hard alcohol, three bottles of wine, and three six packs of beer,” Executive Director Kelsey Cox said.

According to our news partner, The Daily Progress, the last time there was an in-person spring race, four people were arrested for public intoxication. One person was taken to the hospital for an alcohol-related issue.

While that number is much lower than in years past, organizers like Cox say, it’s still too much.

“There will be some security roaming, as well, and that’s really to make sure that we have a safe, exciting, and fun race day,” Cox said.

Another big change is an emphasis on clean-up efforts: “Under new conservation easement, we really want to take care of this space. We’re going to have a big emphasis on cleaning up your space, leave no trace behind you,” Cox said.

There will also be a change to how spectators can watch the races. A new entertainment center, called Orange Entertainment Park, will sit near the middle of the race track, offering a large video wall, space for vendors and live performances.

