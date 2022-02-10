Aspiring educators respond to professional pressures

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - There are 567,000 fewer teachers in America’s public schools today than there were before the pandemic, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

That number is affecting education, and many are looking to the newest generation of teachers for hope.

“It’s discouraging, but it hasn’t necessarily turned me off. Obviously, I’m here. I still want to do it,” said Shane Woods, freshman at Mary Baldwin University.

Woods is majoring in history with a minor in education and hopes to teach American history.

“It’s a little discouraging at times, but nothing that’s good comes easy,” said Shyann Jordan, a freshman at MBU who hopes to teach math after she graduates.

Woods and Jordan both use the word “discouraging” to describe their pathway to education, but they said it’s not because of the students.

“Every time you tell someone you want to go into education, their immediate response is, ‘Why? Why would you want to do that?’” said Woods.

Pay lower than other professions, content up for debate at the state and national level, and hybrid or online classrooms are just a few hurdles modern teachers face.

Still, Woods and Jordan are passionate about their future careers.

Two of their teachers, Stephanie Sebolt and Pari Paluszak, said they’ve seen their students return with more excitement for education in the last several months.

“They will say, ‘as we’re coming in, we see teachers leaving.’ They’re going out and resigning for whatever reason, but they’re optimistic. They go in each day wanting to make a difference and just loving what they do,” said Paluszak.

Resignation and legislation are things they discuss in the college classroom, too.

“Over the years, education changes and new ideas come out, new strategies come out, new laws come out. They have to be aware of that,” said Sebolt.

The students said they feel more ardent about education than ever before.

“I want to do it, I’m passionate about it, I’m not going to let that steer me away from it,” said Jordan.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.