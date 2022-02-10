Augusta and Rockbridge counties lobbying for expanded I-81

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Augusta and Rockbridge Counties are teaming up to lobby for a third lane on Interstate 81, in both directions, between Staunton and Lexington.

The Augusta County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution 7-0 Wednesday night in Verona. It’s calling on Congress, the General Assembly, and the Governor to fully fund the work.

Interstates 81 and 64 actually overlap between Lexington and Staunton, and this section is among the most heavily traveled in the Commonwealth with a lot of tractor trailer traffic.

The resolution talks about 50,000 vehicles traveling it each day with more than 1,000 traffic crashes in the last five years, 10 fatalities, and nearly 400 injuries.

Both Rockbridge County and Augusta County provide emergency services responding to crashes within this corridor.

“I just figured now is the time that we need to try to do something if ever. So, I figured both counties trying to work together to send this out we may have a better chance,” Augusta County Supervisor Mike Shull said.

The resolution claims a third lane in each direction would reduce the number of crashes and limit detouring traffic onto local roads.

The Rockbridge County Board of Supervisors is expected to adopt the very same resolution next week.

