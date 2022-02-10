Advertisement

Black Hawk helicopter makes first pilot-less flight

An autonomous Black Hawk helicopter took flight in Kentucky on Saturday.
An autonomous Black Hawk helicopter took flight in Kentucky on Saturday.(DOD via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A Black Hawk helicopter made its first-ever autonomous flight Saturday.

The pilot-less flight in Fort Campbell, Kentucky, lasted about 30 minutes. It was repeated two days later, according to the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency.

Officials say autonomous helicopters will help Army pilots focus less on mechanics and more on the mission at hand. Pilot-less flights will also allow the aircrafts to operate at any time of the day or night and in difficult conditions.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WHSV will have live coverage of the service.
WATCH: Joint funeral service for fallen officers this morning
Police activity at James Madison University on Feb. 7.
Virginia State Police investigating death on JMU campus
The James Madison University community is in mourning after a death on campus on Monday that...
Importance of mental health highlighted at JMU after two weeks of crisis
Funeral service for Officers J.J. Jefferson & John Painter.
Thousands come out to funeral service for fallen officers J.J. Jefferson and John Painter
Police Lights from MGN
VSP investigating fatal crash on East Point Road

Latest News

Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
Truckers’ border bridge blockade forces shutdowns at auto plants
The fastest year-over-year inflation in 40 years has wiped out the benefit of rising paychecks...
US inflation highest in 40 years, with no letup in sight
Authorities in Mississippi seized 30 lbs. of cocaine after conducting a traffic stop.
Mississippi authorities seize 30 lbs. of cocaine in hidden compartment during traffic stop
FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2014, file photo, released by the Oregon Department of Fish and...
Judge restores protections for gray wolves across much of US
FILE - Protesters walk along Jackson St. during the North Texas March for Life, celebrating the...
Abortions in Texas fell 60% in 1st month under new limits