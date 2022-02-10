Advertisement

Bob Saget’s cause of death revealed as head trauma

Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of 'Today Show' host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct. 24,...
Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of 'Today Show' host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct. 24, 2008 in New York.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 8:01 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The cause of Bob Saget’s death was head trauma, per a statement from his family.

The statement cited authorities, saying Saget “accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep,” also saying that “no drugs or alcohol were involved.”

“In the weeks since Bob’s passing, we have been overwhelmed with the incredible outpouring of love from Bob’s fans, which has been a great comfort to us and for which we are eternally grateful,” the family said in the statement. “Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities’ investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us.”

The 65-year-old actor was found dead in his Orlando hotel room Jan. 9, 2022.

The Orange County Medical Examiner in Florida performed an autopsy on Saget the day after he died, per CNN.

“As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter,” the statement said.

Saget was in Florida as part of his “I Don’t Do Negative Comedy Tour.” After warm audience receptions to his gigs Friday in Orlando and Saturday in the Ponte Vedra Beach resort area, he celebrated online.

“I’m back in comedy like I was when I was 26. I guess I’m finding my new voice and loving every moment of it,” he posted on Instagram.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Police activity at James Madison University on Feb. 7.
Virginia State Police investigating death on JMU campus
Police Lights from MGN
VSP investigating fatal crash on East Point Road
WHSV will have live coverage of the service.
WATCH: Joint funeral service for fallen officers this morning
The James Madison University community is in mourning after a death on campus on Monday that...
Importance of mental health highlighted at JMU after two weeks of crisis
Surveillance footage captured the suspects.
Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating commercial burglaries

Latest News

Thousands come out to funeral service for fallen officers J.J. Jefferson and John Painter
Thousands come out to funeral service for fallen officers J.J. Jefferson and John Painter
Bridgewater College students honor fallen officers
Bridgewater College students honor fallen officers
A massive trucker protest against Canada's coronavirus restrictions enters its second week....
COVID blockade in Canada shuts down Ford plant
People leave Dunbar High School in Washington on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, after Doug Emhoff, the...
Bomb threats clear 7 DC high schools; no explosives found