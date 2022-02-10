Advertisement

Detectives investigating string of pharmacy burglaries

By Kayla Brooks
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Detectives in Augusta County and Harrisonburg are investigating a string of pharmacy burglaries, and they believe the break-ins are related.

Suspects in Harrisonburg caught on video camera early Tuesday morning.(WHSV)
Suspects in Harrisonburg caught on video camera early Tuesday morning.(WHSV)(WHSV)

Officials say the incident happened Tuesday, Feb. 8 around 1:15 a.m. Emergency responders went to Harrisonburg Community Center after a call about a burglary.

Around 2:41 a.m., responders got calls from Fishersville Family Pharmacy and Stuarts Draft Family Pharmacy for similar situations.

“What’s of interest to us are the additional pharmacy burglaries that have happened in neighboring jurisdictions, such as one in Augusta County. We are in contact with them and working together to share any details of our cases, compare notes and pursue investigative leads by comparing the two cases and going forward from there,” said Lt. Todd Miller with Harrisonburg Police.

Miller said they’re working through the details to determine if the cases are related. Officials said in a news release the suspects took a few medications.

“It seems like the offenders are particular in the items they’re taking. They’re not just taking random items off the shelves and throwing them in a bag and leaving. They’re being very particular about what they’re taking,” Miller said.

Miller said the suspects used a crowbar to open the doors at the pharmacies. If you have any information about these crimes, please contact local law enforcement.

Suspect in a pharmacy burglary out of Augusta County, caught on security camera footage. (WHSV)
Suspect in a pharmacy burglary out of Augusta County, caught on security camera footage. (WHSV)(WHSV)

