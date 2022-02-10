Advertisement

Haines named JMU defensive coordinator

James Madison has a new defensive coordinator. (Photo Courtesy: JMU Athletics)
James Madison has a new defensive coordinator. (Photo Courtesy: JMU Athletics)(WHSV (JMU Athletics))
By TJ Eck
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 2:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison has a new defensive coordinator.

Bryant Haines has been appointed to the position, JMU head coach Curt Cignetti announced Thursday. Haines has been part of the Dukes’ coaching staff for three seasons, serving as linebackers coach and co-defensive coordinator. He replaces former DC Corey Hetherman, who recently left to take the linebackers coaching job at Rutgers.

“I am excited for Bryant and what he can add to our defense,” Cignetti said in a statement. “He has a sharp defensive football mind, sees the big picture and is a quick thinker. His players have always been super prepared and among our most productive through the years. This will also give us continuity in scheme, which will be important as we transition to the Sun Belt.”

In addition to the announcement about Haines, Pat Kuntz has been hired as the program’s defensive line coach. Hetherman held that position along with the role of DC. Kuntz comes to JMU from nearby FCS program VMI.

Cignetti also announced that special teams coordinator and tight ends coach Grant Cain has been promoted to the role of assistant head coach.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WHSV will have live coverage of the service.
WATCH: Joint funeral service for fallen officers this morning
Police activity at James Madison University on Feb. 7.
Virginia State Police investigating death on JMU campus
The James Madison University community is in mourning after a death on campus on Monday that...
Importance of mental health highlighted at JMU after two weeks of crisis
Funeral service for Officers J.J. Jefferson & John Painter.
Thousands come out to funeral service for fallen officers J.J. Jefferson and John Painter
Police Lights from MGN
VSP investigating fatal crash on East Point Road

Latest News

Riverheads has a new football head coach and he’s familiar with the program.
Riverheads names new football head coach
Adam Hatter
Pepsi-Cola Student Athlete of the Week: Adam Hatter
Bridgewater men fall to Washington & Lee in first game since deadly shooting
Bridgewater men fall to Washington & Lee in first game since deadly shooting
H.S. Basketball Highlights: Tuesday, February 8
H.S. Basketball Highlights: Tuesday, February 8