Haines named JMU defensive coordinator

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison has a new defensive coordinator.

Bryant Haines has been appointed to the position, JMU head coach Curt Cignetti announced Thursday. Haines has been part of the Dukes’ coaching staff for three seasons, serving as linebackers coach and co-defensive coordinator. He replaces former DC Corey Hetherman, who recently left to take the linebackers coaching job at Rutgers.

“I am excited for Bryant and what he can add to our defense,” Cignetti said in a statement. “He has a sharp defensive football mind, sees the big picture and is a quick thinker. His players have always been super prepared and among our most productive through the years. This will also give us continuity in scheme, which will be important as we transition to the Sun Belt.”

In addition to the announcement about Haines, Pat Kuntz has been hired as the program’s defensive line coach. Hetherman held that position along with the role of DC. Kuntz comes to JMU from nearby FCS program VMI.

Cignetti also announced that special teams coordinator and tight ends coach Grant Cain has been promoted to the role of assistant head coach.

