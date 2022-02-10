Advertisement

Jersey Mike’s to donate sales to memorial fund Thursday

Jersey Mike's in Harrisonburg, Va.
Jersey Mike's in Harrisonburg, Va.(WHSV)
By Julian Bussells
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Jersey Mike’s in Harrisonburg is fully staffed and ready to take your order to honor the fallen Bridgewater College officers.

The sub shop plans to donate 100% of the proceeds from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday evening to the John Painter and Vashon “J.J.” Jefferson Memorial Student Support Fund.

“Anytime that tragedy strikes in our community, we want to be able to do as much as we can to help put a little bit of light in a tragic situation,” said Bill Daulton, general manager of the Jersey Mikes on 563 University Boulevard.

If you were unable to get to Jersey Mike’s and would like to donate to the fund, click here.

