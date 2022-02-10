JMU baseball enters season with new focus

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Every game truly counts this season for the James Madison baseball team.

“We know how crucial that every game is,” said JMU redshirt junior INF/OF Tre Dabney.

The Dukes say their goal is to earn a bid to the NCAA Tournament. However, the only way for JMU to accomplish that feat is by putting together a strong resume during the regular season and earn an at-large berth since James Madison is banned from competing for the CAA’s automatic bid due to the upcoming move to the Sun Belt Conference.

“I think when you look at the teams that we are playing, our out of conference games are ACC type of teams,” said JMU head coach Marlin Ikenberry. “They are all very important.”

While JMU won’t have the opportunity to earn an auto bid, the Dukes have a schedule that features multiple chances to earn resume-building wins. Florida State, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, and Maryland highlight JMU’s non-conference opponents.

“Conference games aren’t kind of as meaningful as they used to be but for us it’s all about winning,” said JMU redshirt sophomore OF/LHP Chase DeLauter.

DeLauter is JMU’s top returning player and considered to be a potential top-10 pick in the upcoming MLB Draft. He was a standout player in the prestigious Cape Cod Baseball League last summer and boasts a .385 career batting average to go along with seven home runs for the Dukes during COVID-19 shortened seasons in 2020 and 2021. The pitching staff is led by former Turner Ashby star Justin Showalter, who will serve as the Friday starter. He owns a 3.63 ERA in 111.2 innings pitched.

James Madison is scheduled to open the 2022 season with a three-game series at No. 11 Florida State. Game one is set for Friday, February 18 at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.