Law enforcement from around the country show their support for officers killed at Bridgewater College

By Simone McKenny
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - “Any time that an officer passes away, it is very important for the family to see the support that they get from officers all across the nation,” said Officer Grigori Lopez-Garcia.

Support from across the nation is exactly what officers John Painter and J.J. Jefferson got Wednesday.

The two officers were killed in the line of duty February 1 at Bridgewater College. Officers came from around the country, including New York and Texas, to show support.

“It is very sad to see a life end like that. Especially a life full of public service, full of love and so abruptly,” Officer Lopez-Garcia, with the New Castle Delaware Police Department, said.

Campus officers from Princeton, Villanova and many more traveled to the Valley. Many of them say it is about paying respects, but more importantly supporting family.

“When something like this happens, it does impact the entire campus community because it becomes a little bit more real for them. They realize we are truly out there protecting our students on a different level,” said Ted Baran, director of public safety for Gallaudet University.

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, Harrisonburg Fire Department and Harrisonburg Police Department were some of the first to arrive.

“I was reminded just how precious life is,” HPD Chief Kelley Warner said. “Just how dangerous the job of American law enforcement is.”

Many of the officers were saddened to say it was not their first funeral for fallen officers.

“I’ve been down south, I’ve been up north, one time in Philadelphia, one to Texas on time too,” said Lael Newsome, an officer at Villanova University.

“Daniel Boyle in Philadelphia in 1991, that was my first police officer funeral,” Chief Warner added.

All of them hope this is the last.

“As long as our departments are allowing us and willing to send us, I will always be one of the first to volunteer and show that support,” Officer Newsome said.

