Riverheads names new football head coach

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Riverheads has a new football head coach and he’s familiar with the program.

Ray Norcross has been named to the position, Riverheads AD Tim Morris confirmed to WHSV Thursday afternoon. The news was first reported by Cody Elliott of the Daily News-Record. Norcross previously served as the Gladiators’ defensive coordinator, a position he held for about 30 years. He’s an alum of Riverheads who says he’s been part of the program as a player or coach for nearly 50 years.

Norcross tells WHSV he hopes to maintain the level of success that Riverheads has experienced. The Gladiators have won six straight VHSL Class 1 state championships and currently own the longest, active winning streak in the country at 50 consecutive games.

Norcross steps in for former Riverheads head coach Robert Casto, who announced in early January that he retiring after 26 seasons leading the program. Norcross served as DC for Riverheads during Casto’s entire tenure.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.