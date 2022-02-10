Advertisement

Riverheads names new football head coach

Riverheads has a new football head coach and he’s familiar with the program.
Riverheads has a new football head coach and he’s familiar with the program.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Riverheads has a new football head coach and he’s familiar with the program.

Ray Norcross has been named to the position, Riverheads AD Tim Morris confirmed to WHSV Thursday afternoon. The news was first reported by Cody Elliott of the Daily News-Record. Norcross previously served as the Gladiators’ defensive coordinator, a position he held for about 30 years. He’s an alum of Riverheads who says he’s been part of the program as a player or coach for nearly 50 years.

Norcross tells WHSV he hopes to maintain the level of success that Riverheads has experienced. The Gladiators have won six straight VHSL Class 1 state championships and currently own the longest, active winning streak in the country at 50 consecutive games.

Norcross steps in for former Riverheads head coach Robert Casto, who announced in early January that he retiring after 26 seasons leading the program. Norcross served as DC for Riverheads during Casto’s entire tenure.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WHSV will have live coverage of the service.
WATCH: Joint funeral service for fallen officers this morning
Police activity at James Madison University on Feb. 7.
Virginia State Police investigating death on JMU campus
The James Madison University community is in mourning after a death on campus on Monday that...
Importance of mental health highlighted at JMU after two weeks of crisis
Funeral service for Officers J.J. Jefferson & John Painter.
Thousands come out to funeral service for fallen officers J.J. Jefferson and John Painter
Police Lights from MGN
VSP investigating fatal crash on East Point Road

Latest News

James Madison has a new defensive coordinator. (Photo Courtesy: JMU Athletics)
Haines named JMU defensive coordinator
Adam Hatter
Pepsi-Cola Student Athlete of the Week: Adam Hatter
Bridgewater men fall to Washington & Lee in first game since deadly shooting
Bridgewater men fall to Washington & Lee in first game since deadly shooting
H.S. Basketball Highlights: Tuesday, February 8
H.S. Basketball Highlights: Tuesday, February 8