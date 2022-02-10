Advertisement

Rockingham County Fire and Rescue prepare for the worst by participating in a mass casualty drill

Rockingham County Fire and Rescue squad participates in a mass casualty drill.
Rockingham County Fire and Rescue squad participates in a mass casualty drill.(WHSV)
By Julian Bussells
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County Fire and Rescue squad participated in a mass casualty drill, where the simulation is designed to be as realistic as possible to help prepare first responders for any kind of serious situation in the future.

The simulation included actual vehicles that imitated a serious wreck, as well as actors that pretend to be victims.

“We just appreciate the opportunity for our personnel to do this, and hopefully we are better prepared to assist the citizens in a time of need.” said Chief Jeremy Holloway with Rockingham County Fire and Rescue.

Chief Holloway says it has been about 10 years since they have been able to have a mass casualty drill of this scale, but they hope to have more of these kinds of simulations in the future.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WHSV will have live coverage of the service.
WATCH: Joint funeral service for fallen officers this morning
Police activity at James Madison University on Feb. 7.
Virginia State Police investigating death on JMU campus
The James Madison University community is in mourning after a death on campus on Monday that...
Importance of mental health highlighted at JMU after two weeks of crisis
Funeral service for Officers J.J. Jefferson & John Painter.
Thousands come out to funeral service for fallen officers J.J. Jefferson and John Painter
Police Lights from MGN
VSP investigating fatal crash on East Point Road

Latest News

Suspects in Harrisonburg caught on video camera early Tuesday morning.
Detectives investigating string of pharmacy burglaries
Teaching file
Aspiring educators respond to professional pressures
Jersey Mike's in Harrisonburg, Va.
Jersey Mike’s to donate sales to memorial fund Thursday
Gypsy Hill Park Duck Pond
Gypsy Hill Park sidewalk project to begin