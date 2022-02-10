Rockingham County Fire and Rescue prepare for the worst by participating in a mass casualty drill

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County Fire and Rescue squad participated in a mass casualty drill, where the simulation is designed to be as realistic as possible to help prepare first responders for any kind of serious situation in the future.

The simulation included actual vehicles that imitated a serious wreck, as well as actors that pretend to be victims.

“We just appreciate the opportunity for our personnel to do this, and hopefully we are better prepared to assist the citizens in a time of need.” said Chief Jeremy Holloway with Rockingham County Fire and Rescue.

Chief Holloway says it has been about 10 years since they have been able to have a mass casualty drill of this scale, but they hope to have more of these kinds of simulations in the future.

