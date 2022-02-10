Advertisement

Short-staffed restaurants stressed before Super Bowl Sunday

The Cracked Pillar Pub in Bridgewater has been one restaurant dealing with this(WHSV)
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:49 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - With Super Bowl Sunday right around the corner and staff shortages in many restaurants, some owners are getting stressed about the upcoming weekend.

The Cracked Pillar in Bridgewater is one restaurant struggling with staff shortages. Patty Landis, owner of the pub, said their staffing continues to drop since the pandemic began. This has caused higher level staff to have to work in the kitchen.

“In the four and a half years we’ve been open we have never been this bare-boned and it just seems impossible to find applicants that will apply and people that will come to work. Some people say they think they are going to come but then they never come back,” said Landis.

Landis said everyone including herself will be working in the kitchen on Sunday, including her husband and the general manager of the restaurant. Landis also said this isn’t uncommon to occur as she’s had to help in the kitchen about once or twice a week.

