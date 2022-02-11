Cargill donates $10,000 to Scholars Latino Initiative

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -

Cargill has announced a $10,000 donation to Scholars Latino Initiative (SLI) to create college access opportunities for Latino/x students.

Cargill, whose purpose is to nourish the world in a safe, responsible and sustainable way, has 155,000 employees in 70 countries. Its support for SLI includes a $5,000 event sponsorship and a matching grant from Cargill Cares, which provides corporate support to select national and global nonprofit and nongovernmental organizations that serve communities in which Cargill has a business presence.

”Here at Cargill we strive to create an environment that encourages inclusion, diversity, and individual growth and we are committed to helping the world thrive and how we do that is starting here within our own community,” said Jessica Broniszewski, an Employee Relations Specialist at Cargill.

A 501c3 nonprofit organization, SLI supports Latino/a/x high school students in Harrisonburg, Richmond, and Winchester with college access through rigorous academic challenge, leadership development, scholarships, and supportive mentorships. Its alumni have attended 21 colleges and universities.

