Advertisement

Increase fire danger for Friday

2-11-2022
2-11-2022(WHSV)
By Aubrey Urbanowicz
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Temperatures will be warming to and even surpassing 60° for Friday. Into the afternoon as the wind increases, this will lead to a risk for fires. If anything were to spark, it can get out of control quickly.

This is due to gusty winds and low humidity across the area.

Wind gusts are expected to top 20-35mph across the area with the highest gusts above 2,000′.

Relative humidity levels will be under 25%.

Dates for Spring wildfire season
Dates for Spring wildfire season(WHSV)

Even though we had the snowpack and a lot of rain last week, we’ve been dry over the last 6 days. The surface layer can dry out very fast. So the combination of everything will lead to that enhanced fire risk through the afternoon.

Outdoor burning should be avoided.

A reminder that spring wildfire season starts February 1st in Virginia. No outdoor burning before 4pm in Virginia until April 30th. Spring wildfire season for West Virginia starts March 1 and continues through May 31. That’s no outdoor burning in West Virginia before 5pm during that time period.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Captured over Swoope
Rare cloud spotted over the area on Wednesday
Funeral service for Officers J.J. Jefferson & John Painter.
Thousands come out to funeral service for fallen officers J.J. Jefferson and John Painter
Two male offenders arrived on location in a red two door Honda Civic and used pry bars to break...
HPD investigates pharmacy break-in
Wednesday, high school student stage walkout in protest of Christian assembly they say they...
Christian assembly at school prompts student walkout
Speakers address the crowd during a memorial service for Bridgewater College campus police...
Law enforcement from around the country show their support for officers killed at Bridgewater College

Latest News

WHSV file image of a Shenandoah County Public Schools bus
SCPS Superintendent presents budget proposal for 2022-23 school year
Cargill makes $10,000 donation to Scholars Latino Initiative.
Cargill makes $10,000 donation
PICTURED: Scholars Latino Initiative Director of Development Christopher Clymer Kurtz (left)...
Cargill donates $10,000 to Scholars Latino Initiative
Child abuse causing injury arrest