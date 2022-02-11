Increase fire danger for Friday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Temperatures will be warming to and even surpassing 60° for Friday. Into the afternoon as the wind increases, this will lead to a risk for fires. If anything were to spark, it can get out of control quickly.

This is due to gusty winds and low humidity across the area.

Wind gusts are expected to top 20-35mph across the area with the highest gusts above 2,000′.

Relative humidity levels will be under 25%.

Dates for Spring wildfire season (WHSV)

Even though we had the snowpack and a lot of rain last week, we’ve been dry over the last 6 days. The surface layer can dry out very fast. So the combination of everything will lead to that enhanced fire risk through the afternoon.

Outdoor burning should be avoided.

A reminder that spring wildfire season starts February 1st in Virginia. No outdoor burning before 4pm in Virginia until April 30th. Spring wildfire season for West Virginia starts March 1 and continues through May 31. That’s no outdoor burning in West Virginia before 5pm during that time period.

Although #wildfires occur throughout the year, #Virginia has two peak fire seasons.



In the spring, vegetation still dormant from the winter provides a ready fuel source. As temperatures rise, conditions become more favorable for fires to start and spread.



Map from @NWCG pic.twitter.com/YASwDjDO6O — ForestryVA (@ForestryVA) February 11, 2022

