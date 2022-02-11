JMU hosts Gathering of Hope

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison University hosted a Gathering of Hope on its Quad Friday afternoon after two recent deaths that have shaken the campus and created open conversations about mental health.

“For me personally, I was really affected this past week, and I know my friends are too,” JMU junior Nicole Hillman said. “So I think it’s really awesome to see us all come together and, you know, bring awareness to all this stuff.”

The weather provided to a beautiful day for such a gathering as students and faculty were out on the Quad in numbers; playing frisbee, petting dogs or just taking a minute to breathe and relax, which is the whole idea of this event.

The idea behind Friday’s gathering was students coming together and write messages of hope on one of JMU’s iconic streamers.

“That’s our tradition of streamers, and so each person who comes will be invited to write a five-word message of hope and express that message of hope to our community,” Vice President of University Advancement, Nick Langridge, said.

These recent events have left students demanding more from their university and administration, and while Friday was a start, it’s not the only thing that students want to see change.

“Bringing more awareness to mental health,” Hillman said. “Just bringing better resources on campus and then demanding that from our university as well.”

Friday’s Gathering of Hope was just the start of changes that are expected to come to JMU, but the current focus was coming together as a school and healing, among others.

“We’re gonna have a very moving performance by our Marching Royal Dukes,” Langridge said. “And so the idea of pause to reflect and then express how that sense of hope out to our community, this will be a moment of solidarity.”

