Local foster care agency hosts blanket drive

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -

With temperatures dropping and winter in full swing, Braley & Thompson of Virginia announced its “Wrapped in Love” winter blanket drive to benefit foster youth in need. Donations of new, or gently used blankets will be accepted between 9 am and 5 pm Monday through Friday at these locations.

Braley & Thompson – Charlottesville, 183 Spotnap Rd., Suite D, Charlottesville, VA

Braley & Thompson – Christiansburg, 207 West Main St., Suite 6B, Christiansburg, VA

Braley & Thompson – Forest, 2201 Graves Mill Rd., Suite D, Forest, VA

Lynchburg Public Library, 2315 Memorial Ave., Lynchburg, VA

Braley & Thompson – Norfolk, 6330 N Center Dr., Building 13, Suite 100, Norfolk, VA

Braley & Thompson – Richmond, 2701 Emerywood Pkwy. Suite 102, Richmond, VA

Braley & Thompson – Roanoke, 2965 Colonnade Dr., Suite 130, Roanoke, VA

Braley & Thompson – Woodbridge, 4300 Ridgewood Center Dr., Woodbridge, VA

Braley & Thompson – Harrisonburg, 491-A Vine St., Harrisonburg, VA

“When children go to these environments, they feel scared, often it’s an unknown environment. There are so many things that they are not sure of. So we feel that having something like a blanket, something that can make them feel comfortable, make them feel loved, make them feel safe. And we just welcome the state of Virginia to join us in this effort,” said Sandra Bermudez, the statewide foster parent recruiter for Braley & Thompson.

The organization is also in need of personal care items for “First-night kits” to distribute to children who arrive for their first night.

Braley & Thompson helps connect children in need with foster families who can provide comforting, nurturing homes. The organization has been serving Virginia communities since 1979.

