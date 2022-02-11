Local school board member reacts to “mask-optional” bill

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - As the subject continues to create conflicting views, local school boards are preparing for a bill to pass regarding making parents have a choice in school mask-wearing. There’s a possibility that the bill could go into effect before July 1, if it were to pass.

This debate has been heated as some school boards have challenged Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin’s executive order of making masks optional but there now is a reality that school boards will have no say in this decision.

On Wednesday, the Virginia Senate voted in a bipartisan manner to pass a bill allowing for parents to make the choice in their child wearing a mask at school.

“This is a great statement for parents, for students, and oh by the way, for Virginia to continue to lead. We’ve been talking about this for a year,” Youngkin said.

However, what do the local governments like school boards have to say?

“The Constitution clearly grants to school boards the control of the local school systems and anytime when you have the State now saying they are going to take that away, then it can work both ways,” Dan Breeden, the Rockingham County School Board Chair, said.

The mask optional bill may end up not mattering anyways as long as COVID cases continue to decrease.

“I would anticipate that even without this if things continue in the direction they were going, we would have been here anyway,” Breeden said.

However, Breeden said this is more about the big picture.

“Aside from the masking debate which I understand has been a tough debate, I’m just thinking long term in terms of local school board governments and being able to make decisions locally,” said Breeden.

While COVID cases are heading in the right direction, another COVID surge would make things tougher.

“Let’s just say another variant comes along that is more severe, we will have taken one of our mitigation strategies away. So masking is one part of a mitigation strategy and if we cannot use that again in the future in the event of another serious spike, I think that could also be troubling,” Breeden also said.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.