Advertisement

Mother arrested, charged with medical child abuse of infant son

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A mother has been arrested after being accused of hurting her infant son by using a form of medical child abuse, the Charleston Police Department announced Friday during a press conference.

Ashten Teets, 29, from Buckhannon, West Virginia has been charged with child abuse causing injury, which is a felony.

Investigators believe Teets abused the one-month-old by using a rare form of medical child abuse known as “Munchausen Syndrome by Proxy”.

Munchausen Syndrome by Proxy is a mental health problem in which a caregiver makes up or causes an illness or injury in a person under his or her care, such as a child, an elderly adult, or a person who has a disability. Because vulnerable people are the victims, MSBP is a form of child abuse or elder abuse.

“She physically and medically abused her one-month-old child causing medical harm, which led to a criminal investigation and criminal charges.”

Lieutenant Tony L. Hazelett, Chief of Detectives at Charleston Police Department

According to Lieutenant Hazelett the child is still in the hospital with severe injuries.

Officials say Teets has taken her son to multiple hospitals throughout the state and that police received the tip of abuse from CAMC Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

Lt. Hazelett reports CAMC became suspicious of the accused abuse 24 hours after the infant was checked into the hospital and placed surveillance video inside the hospital room.

According to officials, Teets was seen on surveillance abusing the infant.

Teets is under arrest and will be arraigned shortly, Lt. Hazelett reports.

The one-month-old is in CPS custody.

Police say Teets does have another child.

Police do not believe that child has been harmed.

CPS out of Buckhannon is investigating the situation.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Funeral service for Officers J.J. Jefferson & John Painter.
Thousands come out to funeral service for fallen officers J.J. Jefferson and John Painter
Two male offenders arrived on location in a red two door Honda Civic and used pry bars to break...
HPD investigates pharmacy break-in
Wednesday, high school student stage walkout in protest of Christian assembly they say they...
Christian assembly at school prompts student walkout
Auburn man arrested for leaving flowers at wife’s grave
Man arrested for leaving flowers at fiancé’s grave
Speakers address the crowd during a memorial service for Bridgewater College campus police...
Law enforcement from around the country show their support for officers killed at Bridgewater College

Latest News

PICTURED: Scholars Latino Initiative Director of Development Christopher Clymer Kurtz (left)...
Cargill donates $10,000 to Scholars Latino Initiative
Child abuse causing injury arrest
Virginia Senate panel passes partial grocery tax repeal
Multi-vehicle crash in Augusta County causes delays