Nearly 60% of Central Shenandoah Health Districted vaccinated, continues to increase

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - COVID-19 cases are going down across the Central Shenandoah Health District (CSHD), while vaccinations, slowly but surely, continue to increase. Almost 60% of the entire CSHD population is fully vaccinated.

“We’re still seeing folks come out to get their first dose which is really great. We’re working to provide vaccination opportunities mobile, pop-up clinics throughout the area, we’re partnering with different employers to provide easy vaccination opportunities for the folks that work in their businesses,” Jordi Shelton, with the CSHD, said.

Shelton said it’s easy to schedule a clinic at your business, as not everyone has the option to get a vaccine on their lunch break. Just reach out to the health department to set one up.

“If you’re working a shift job, you’re on the clock for 12 hours, and you don’t really have time before or after work to get your vaccine, it’s a really great way to ensure that folks are getting a vaccine in a way that’s convenient for them,” Shelton said.

As long as the CSHD sees a need for pop-up clinics, Shelton said it will continue to offer them. One of the latest opportunities is at several Dollar General locations around the Valley.

“Folks are coming out and they’re getting their first doses and they’re getting their boosters. That’s really great news. This partnership is exciting and we’re glad to see that it’s working out,” she said.

The next clinic is at the Dollar General in Harrisonburg on Virginia Avenue Feb. 23. Clinics will continue at other locations through the end of March.

While there is no recommended minimum interval between infection and vaccination, current evidence suggests that the risk of reinfection is low in the first 90 days after initial infection. After that, reinfection risk may increase over time due to waning immunity.

Full COVID-19 vaccination is recommended for anyone and everyone who previously had a COVID-19 infection. In addition, booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine are now being recommended for all individuals 12 years and older.

As long as the individual has no vaccine contraindication, is not symptomatic or in an isolation period, they can and should stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccination, including a vaccine booster dose when they become eligible.

Shelton said there continues to be demand for COVID-19 testing, but it’s not as high as it was the beginning of January.

“We also know that cases are going down so there’s not as many folks that are symptomatic or have a known exposure that are coming to get tested as there were prior because we’re not in as much of a surge state right now,” Shelton said.

For more information about upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics in the Central Shenandoah Health District, click here. For vaccine information, call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA.

