Person of interest for fatal shooting arrested in Harrisonburg

FAIRFAX CO., Va. (WHSV) - The Fairfax County Police Department announced that a person of interest in a fatal shooting has been arrested.

The incident happened Thursday, Feb. 10 at the 3300 block of Willow Crescent Drive in Fairfax.

WHSV was on the scene at Kelley St. in Harrisonburg Friday afternoon for the arrest. We will have more on this story when we hear from authorities.

The person of interest in last night’s fatal shooting in the 3300 blk Willow Crescent Dr has been taken into custody in Harrisonburg, VA. Charges and more details to follow. Updates will be posted on our blog https://t.co/lhGv3NDvYs. #FCPD pic.twitter.com/GFcX3YKZh4 — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) February 11, 2022

