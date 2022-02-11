Person of interest for fatal shooting arrested in Harrisonburg
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FAIRFAX CO., Va. (WHSV) - The Fairfax County Police Department announced that a person of interest in a fatal shooting has been arrested.
The incident happened Thursday, Feb. 10 at the 3300 block of Willow Crescent Drive in Fairfax.
WHSV was on the scene at Kelley St. in Harrisonburg Friday afternoon for the arrest. We will have more on this story when we hear from authorities.
