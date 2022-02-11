Rare cloud spotted over the area on Wednesday
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A rare cloud was spotted over Augusta county on Wednesday. Check this out:
This is a Horseshoe vortex cloud in Augusta county. You can see the upside down U-shape at the top of the photo. This is a rare cloud and a nice capture if you ever see one. This forms when there is a lot of vorticity, or spin in the air. These usually only last a few minutes and can have a noticeable spin.
This happens when you have a rotating column of air (yes even when you can’t see it the air can have some spin to it) and it gives new shape to a cumulus cloud. Rising warm air gives the cloud the horseshoe shape bump at the top.
So as we had some cumulus clouds over the area today, and the strong winds coming off the mountains deformed the cloud into a vortex. The higher up in the sky, the stronger the winds were.
In this area of Augusta county, what’s possible is because we had a warm day, the warm air was rising and got caught with the stronger, westerly winds coming off of Shenandoah mountain. That’s the wind shear. The rising warm air from the ground was strong enough to push the cloud up into the vortex shape.
So if you ever spot one, it won’t last long. Try to see if you can pick out the rotation.
