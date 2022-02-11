Advertisement

Rare cloud spotted over the area on Wednesday

By Aubrey Urbanowicz
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 10:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A rare cloud was spotted over Augusta county on Wednesday. Check this out:

Augusta County
Augusta County(Butch)

This is a Horseshoe vortex cloud in Augusta county. You can see the upside down U-shape at the top of the photo. This is a rare cloud and a nice capture if you ever see one. This forms when there is a lot of vorticity, or spin in the air. These usually only last a few minutes and can have a noticeable spin.

This happens when you have a rotating column of air (yes even when you can’t see it the air can have some spin to it) and it gives new shape to a cumulus cloud. Rising warm air gives the cloud the horseshoe shape bump at the top.

So as we had some cumulus clouds over the area today, and the strong winds coming off the mountains deformed the cloud into a vortex. The higher up in the sky, the stronger the winds were.

In this area of Augusta county, what’s possible is because we had a warm day, the warm air was rising and got caught with the stronger, westerly winds coming off of Shenandoah mountain. That’s the wind shear. The rising warm air from the ground was strong enough to push the cloud up into the vortex shape.

So if you ever spot one, it won’t last long. Try to see if you can pick out the rotation.

Captured over Swoope
Captured over Swoope(Laura Ergenbright)

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WHSV will have live coverage of the service.
WATCH: Joint funeral service for fallen officers this morning
Police activity at James Madison University on Feb. 7.
Virginia State Police investigating death on JMU campus
The James Madison University community is in mourning after a death on campus on Monday that...
Importance of mental health highlighted at JMU after two weeks of crisis
Funeral service for Officers J.J. Jefferson & John Painter.
Thousands come out to funeral service for fallen officers J.J. Jefferson and John Painter
Police Lights from MGN
VSP investigating fatal crash on East Point Road

Latest News

Local school board member reacts to “mask-optional” bill
EMU sees uptick in mental health issues
Overnight Forecast 2-10-22
Overnight Forecast 2-10-22
EMU has already ran out of mental health professionals this semester
EMU sees uptick in mental health issues