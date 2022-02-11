SCPS Superintendent presents budget proposal for 2022-23 school year

SHENANDOAH CO., Va. (WHSV) - At the Shenandoah County School Board meeting February 10, 2022, Shenandoah County Public Schools (SCPS) Superintendent Melody Sheppard presented her budget proposal for the 2022-23 school year.

“The budget priorities for the upcoming fiscal year revolve around employee retention. To ensure that our students are successful, we need to have high-quality teachers and staff. In order to retain current staff, as well as attract new staff to fill vacancies, our salaries and benefits must be competitive with surrounding divisions,” said Superintendent Sheppard. “Our priority this year is our people because they have the greatest impact on our students’ success.”

The proposed budget includes new salary scales for teachers, paraprofessionals, nurses, custodians and bus drivers. The new scales would make SCPS salaries for these positions competitive with the current salaries of surrounding divisions, according to a press release.

For bus drivers, the new scale rewards years of experience. Right now, a driver with 37 years of experience makes just $1,299 more than a driver beginning their career.

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin’s proposed budget, which is under consideration by the Virginia General Assembly, includes a 5% raise. Most divisions choose to align with the state’s proposed salary increases since the state provides a portion of the funding. In order to keep salaries competitive next year, the superintendent’s proposed budget includes a 5% salary increase.

“Research shows that teachers and staff who have direct contact with students every day have the greatest impact on student achievement,” said Superintendent Sheppard. “We are in a nationwide teacher shortage, and each year there are fewer graduates choosing to enter the education field. It is incredibly important to keep the high-quality teachers and staff we have, as well as recruit new staff who will make a career in our division.”

The budget also includes a proposed $250 increase in the division’s contribution to the monthly health insurance premium for employees who have family coverage.

Exit surveys and interviews from employees leaving SCPS for positions in surrounding divisions revealed that health insurance is often a factor in their decision to leave. Currently, the employee cost for an “employee plus children” or “employee plus family” plan is $1,122 a month.

“We all want what is best for our students,” Sheppard concluded. “Student achievement begins with high-quality teachers and staff who provide the instruction and support each child needs to grow. They provide the foundation that every student requires to be successful in whatever career path they choose after graduation.”

