Struggles continue as JMU drops home game to Elon

The James Madison men’s basketball team suffered a home loss to Elon Thursday night.
The James Madison men’s basketball team suffered a home loss to Elon Thursday night.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 10:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison men’s basketball team suffered a home loss to Elon Thursday night.

The Dukes led by five at halftime but the Phoenix scored 46 points in the second half en route to a 70-66 victory. Elon led for just seven minutes and 54 seconds of game time. The teams both shot an identical 41% from the field on 22-of-54 field goal attempts and both teams made 15 free throws. However, the Phoenix made 11 three-pointers compared to seven for the Dukes.

Julien Wooden and Vado Morse each scored 17 points for JMU while Justin Amadi added 12 points and four rebounds. Elon’s Hunter McIntosh poured in a game-high 23 points.

James Madison drops to 13-10 overall and 4-8 in CAA play. The Dukes are scheduled to host William & Mary for a 4 p.m. tip-off Saturday at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.

