VDOT treats roads in anticipation of snow this weekend

Snow plow
Snow plow(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Snow has returned to the forecast for this weekend in the Shenandoah Valley and Alleghany Highlands. The region is expected to receive 1 to 3 inches of snowfall Saturday night into Sunday morning, February 12-13.

Throughout the day on Friday, the Virginia Department of Transportation conducted brining operations to pre-treat interstates and other major roadways in the 11-county Staunton District. VDOT crews and contractors will be ready to plow and treat roadways this weekend when winter weather begins.

Interstates and primary roads are plowed and treated first, followed by heavily traveled secondary roads. Other secondary routes and subdivision streets are plowed next. Travelers should monitor local weather forecasts and avoid driving if possible during the snow storm.

VDOT encourages travelers to check the 511 system for road conditions, traffic cameras and crash locations online or on the 511 app.

