H.S. Basketball Scoreboard: Friday, February 11
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 10:07 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school basketball highlights and scores from Friday, February 11.
Boys Basketball
Spotswood 77, Broadway 57
Wilson Memorial 54, Staunton 49
Buffalo Gap 39, Fort Defiance 34
Riverheads 57, Waynesboro 40
Clarke County 59, Mountain View 56
Central 53, Strasburg 41
Page County 64, Luray 57
Girls Basketball
Fort Defiance 82, Buffalo Gap 60
Staunton 67, Wilson Memorial 65
Riverheads 64, Waynesboro 33
Luray 58, Page County 41
Mountain View 48, Clarke County 42
