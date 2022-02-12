Advertisement

H.S. Basketball Scoreboard: Friday, February 11

High school basketball highlights and scores from Friday, February 11.
High school basketball highlights and scores from Friday, February 11.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 10:07 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school basketball highlights and scores from Friday, February 11.

Boys Basketball

Spotswood 77, Broadway 57

Wilson Memorial 54, Staunton 49

Buffalo Gap 39, Fort Defiance 34

Riverheads 57, Waynesboro 40

Clarke County 59, Mountain View 56

Central 53, Strasburg 41

Page County 64, Luray 57

Girls Basketball

Fort Defiance 82, Buffalo Gap 60

Staunton 67, Wilson Memorial 65

Riverheads 64, Waynesboro 33

Luray 58, Page County 41

Mountain View 48, Clarke County 42

