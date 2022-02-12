Advertisement

JMU women’s lacrosse opens with top-15 showdown at home Saturday

By TJ Eck
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 10:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The JMU women’s lacrosse team opens the 2022 season Saturday at home.

The No. 12 ranked Dukes are preparing to host No. 2 North Carolina for a 1 p.m. start at Sentara Park. The Tar Heels ended JMU’s season last year by defeating the Dukes in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

“It’s been circled on the calendar,” said JMU redshirt senior goalkeeper Molly Dougherty. “It’s probably been circled for months since...they ended our season last year. Every time we play them, we compete with them and having them back here at Sentara Park is definitely something we are looking forward to.”

The Dukes and Tar Heels have become non-conference rivals in recent years. JMU defeated UNC twice in 2018 en route to winning a national championship. North Carolina defeated James Madison in season openers in both 2019 and 2020.

Saturday’s game is critical for the Dukes as they pursue an at-large berth to the NCAA Tournament this season. JMU is banned from competing for the CAA Championship and the conference’s automatic berth due to the upcoming move to the Sun Belt Conference. The JMU women’s lacrosse program will join the American Athletic Conference on July 1, 2022 since the Sun Belt does not sponsor the sport.

“In the end it’s all about putting your program in a position to generate an at-large opportunity and we pick up quality points,” said JMU head coach Shelley Klaes. “Obviously, we are going into this game because we believe we can win. But should that not happen, it’s a win-win. We pick up great quality points in the RPI.”

