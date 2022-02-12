Local Harrisonburg business uses Metaverse technology

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Metaverse is a 3D experience on interactive connected platforms that is currently in the works. This new technology would allow users to have a fully immersive experience where they can commune with friends, go shopping and go to events by just creating an avatar.

“It is probably 3 to 5 to 10 years away for this fully immersive experience,” Diana Doukas, Manager for Economic Impact at Meta said. “But there are technologies and opportunities now, especially for businesses, to start getting accustomed to ways they can start either thinking about the metaverse or start integrating some of those technologies.”

withSimplicity, located in downtown Harrisonburg, started using a form of this new technology when the pandemic began and they could no longer offer testers for their products in-store.

“If people can’t test your product, why would they buy it?” Mary McMahan, Director of Marketing at withSimplicity said. “We found a clever way through Facebook’s the Metaverse product they have AR filters so people can try on our products on our Instagram, virtually.”

This technology, SparkAR, can be used by going to Instagram and searching withsimplicity_beauty and looking for the three-star icons on their page. Using the front-facing camera on your phone you can try on lipstick, eye colors, and other make-up products they carry in-store.

“SparkAR is a free, user-friendly platform,” Doukas said. “That allows for augmented reality features that a business can use to really bring kind of an in-store experience to you at home or wherever you are.”

This was not only helpful for business at withSimplicity because of the pandemic, but it also allowed them to reach a broader audience outside of local customers.

“For our customers that aren’t local,” McMahan said. “It’s a really great way for them to try on the make-up products because they weren’t able to do that before so not only did it help our local customers, increasing sales and awareness there, but it also benefited our company on a whole with our customers all over the country.”

The most important thing for small businesses is to evolve with the times to keep their customers at the forefront. Doukas said it’s important for businesses to not stop thinking about what they can do today, whether it’s increasing marketing or focusing on operations.

“What we don’t want is to be all of a sudden in five years for small businesses to wake up and say ‘Oh, no, my customers are all in the metaverse. Where can I go and find them? How do I catch up to my customers?’”

