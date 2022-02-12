Record-breaking salesman visits the Valley

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A record-breaking salesperson was in the Valley this weekend.

Ali Reda, who is recognized as a renowned salesman, came to teach local dealerships how to amplify their sales during the pandemic. His advice was to be patient and don’t assume that the customer is not willing to wait for their new vehicle.

“Taking orders right now is probably the biggest change we’ve had so far,” Reda said. “Obviously with the inventory issues that we have, a lot of people did shift to pre-owned vehicles, and a lot of them have shifted to actually ordering a vehicle like a boutique style.”

Although he holds many records, Reda stresses that helping his community is his biggest accomplishment.

“A single mother coming in saying, ‘I need help to get my child to school. I don’t have the means to pay for an expensive car. I don’t have the best credit.’ That’s why we do what we do,” Reda said.

Although Reda is a big name, especially in the automotive world, he remains humble about his earnings and records.

“He wants to give back to an industry that’s been so very good to him,” Scott Simons, General Manager of CMA’s Valley dealerships in Staunton said. “Part of his way of giving back is coming and pouring into teams.”

Reda used to set a new number goal of cars to sell for himself each month, but now his focus is more on growth within his team.

“Now I’m at the point in my career where my New Year’s resolution is always growth,” Reda said. “I’m always trying to figure out ways of doing something better, faster, more efficient and having myself grow.”

Many salespeople want to know what his secret is, but he said it’s not one specific thing that works for him - it’s a variety.

“There’s no hack, it’s doing what you say what you’re going to do, take care of your community, give back, be a good human being, and that community then comes back and supports that business.”

It’s important for Reda to spread his word on how to be a better salesperson because, in the midst of an unsettled industry, he believes it’s flourishing.

“We’re getting more professionals entering our industry,” Reda said. “And that’s been the biggest change in our industry of recent.”

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.