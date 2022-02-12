Advertisement

Region 2B Wrestling Championships

Highlights and results from the Region 2B Wrestling Championships held at Stuarts Draft High...
By TJ Eck
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Highlights and results from the Region 2B Wrestling Championships held at Stuarts Draft High School Saturday, February 12.

For full results from the Region 2B Wrestling Championships, click here.

Individual Champions

106 - Peyton Dean (Strasburg)

113 - Heath Burks (Strasburg)

120 - Jaden Shanholtz (Strasburg)

126 - Anakin Burks (Strasburg)

132 - Isaac Dodd (Central)

138 - Jesse Lemon (Mountain View)

145 - David Burks (Strasburg)

152 - Donovan Burks (Strasburg)

160 - Braden Stern (Strasburg)

170 - Odane Dodd (Central)

182 - Titus Hensler (Clarke County)

195 - Trace Mansfield (Clarke County)

220 - Michael Perozich (Clarke County)

285 - Jayson Williams (Stuarts Draft)

Team Results

1. Strasburg - 240.5 points

2. Clarke County - 212 points

3. Central - 163 points

4. Madison County - 136 points

5. Stuarts Draft - 82 points

t6. Mountain View - 76 points

t6. Page County - 76 points

8. East Rockingham - 36 points

