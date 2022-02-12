Strong cold front on the way bringing snow overnight

**A reminder that spring wildfire season starts February 1st in Virginia. No outdoor burning before 4pm in Virginia until April 30th. Spring wildfire season for West Virginia starts March 1 and continues through May 31. That’s no outdoor burning in West Virginia before 5pm during that time period.**

SATURDAY: A chilly start to the day with plenty of clouds and temperatures rising to the 40s. A cold front will cross the area later today. Cloudy and cooler into West Virginia with highs in the mid to upper 40s. A few rain to snow showers for the Alleghenies.

In the Valley, highs in the low to mid 50s, with mid 50s mainly east of the Blue Ridge. An isolated shower for the day as the cold front crosses with only a breeze as the front crosses.

Staying cloudy and cooling fast into the 40s for the evening. Overnight as temperatures drop into the 30s snow showers after 10pm. The steady snow will be mainly east of 81 to the Blue Ridge and south into Augusta county. Areas north of corridor H will see little accumulation.

This cold front will usher in much cooler air, so lows Saturday night in the upper 20s to low 30s.

SUNDAY: Much colder getting into Sunday. Some snow showers mainly early. Snow tapers off from 9am to noon, lasting longest for Augusta county and the Blue Ridge. Accumulations for most 1-3″ with only up to 1″ north of Corridor H. For parts of Augusta and closer to the Blue Ridge, up to 3-6″. It is still possible for a heavy band to set up leading totals to up to 8″ in the Blue Ridge.

3-6" for Augusta County and Blue Ridge, with isolated amounts up to 8". 1-3" for most of us, T-1" north of corridor H. (WHSV)

A cold start with temperatures rising into the 30s, and not rising much for the day. Cloudy and chilly with highs only in the mid 30s. A very cold night with lows in the upper teens to low 20s.

MONDAY: A very cold start with temperatures rising into the 20s and a few clouds. More sunshine for the afternoon and chilly with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Overnight lows in the upper teens to low 20s.

TUESDAY: Another very cold start with temperatures in the lows 20s and sunny. Plenty of sunshine into the afternoon and still chilly with highs in the upper 30s to around 40. Overnight lows in the low 20s.

WEDNESDAY: A very cold start with temperatures rising into the 30s and sunny for the day. Much more pleasant with highs in the low to mid 50s. Clearing overnight and cold with lows in the low to mid 30s.

THURSDAY: A chilly start with temperatures rising into the 40s and partly cloudy. More clouds for the afternoon and cloud cover will keep highs for WV locations in the upper 40s. For the Valley, some peeks of sunshine in the afternoon and highs in the mid to upper 50s. Partly cloudy overnight with lows around 30.

Monitoring another, stronger storm system that could bring some rain and gusty winds into Friday.

