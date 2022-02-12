Valley restaurants prepare for busy Super Bowl Sunday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Valley restaurants are gearing up for a busy Super Bowl Sunday.

This will be Island Wing Company in Harrisonburg’s first Super Bowl Sunday in business, and they are expecting large crowds in-person and taking food to go.

Jeff Janes, the General Manager at Island Wing Company, said it will be all hands on deck at customers will be ordering thousands of chicken wings.

“We’ve got extra cashiers, servers, kitchen staff. Every manager has to work that day, so everyone’s here,” Janes said. “We expect to go through at least 2,000 pounds of chicken that day.”

He said that is more than double the amount of chicken wings they go through on a typical weekend, but thankfully with recent food shortages, Janes said Island Wing Company was able to get supplies ready for the weekend.

“We have had some shortages since we’ve opened, which has been affecting everybody, but the main products we’ve been able to get in,” Janes said.

