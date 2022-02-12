Weather changing quickly with overnight snow

**A reminder that spring wildfire season starts February 1st in Virginia. No outdoor burning before 4pm in Virginia until April 30th. Spring wildfire season for West Virginia starts March 1 and continues through May 31. That’s no outdoor burning in West Virginia before 5pm during that time period.**

SATURDAY: Cloudy and chilly for the evening with temperatures in the 40s. The cold front will pass through our area this evening as we will start out with a few rain showers. Temperatures will continue to fall and get below freezing in the overnight hours. Precipitation will pick up in intensity as we will see all snow by midnight. Temperatures ultimately falling into the upper 20s to around 30 degrees.

SUNDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Snow continuing into the morning and cold with temperatures in the 30s. The main event ends by noon for our area with leftover snow flurries for the rest of the afternoon. Avoid driving Sunday morning if possible. Roads will be very slick, especially south of US 33 where snow will be the heaviest. High temperatures for the day in the mid to upper 30s. We will have a few peaks of sunshine during the afternoon. Not much of a breeze so wind chills will only be slightly below the actual temperature.

Snowfall amounts will be the highest in the Blue Ridge Mountains (along Blue Ridge Pkwy and Skyline Drive) with 3-6 inches of snow. If a heavy enough band sets up, these areas could see up to 8 inches. Augusta County and other areas east of US 340 also seeing 3-6 inches.

Most of the area will end up with 1 to 3 inches as travelling north, the snowfall decreases. In fact, only up to an inch of snow is expected north of Corridor H (northern Grant, Hardy, Shenandoah counties.

3-6" for Augusta County and Blue Ridge, with isolated amounts up to 8". 1-3" for most of us, T-1" north of corridor H. (WHSV)

For the evening, skies will continue to clear as we will have partly cloudy skies and snow flurries. Very cold with temperatures falling into the 20s. We can expect to see snow flurries tapering after midnight. Keeping partly cloudy skies as temperatures turn frigid. Overnight lows in the low to mid teens. Any snow left on the roadways will freeze back into ice, creating plenty of slick spots. Be careful on sidewalks, they will turn icy. Wind will be light so wind chills will only be a few degrees below the actual temperature.

MONDAY (Valentine’s Day): Starting out the day with a mix of sun and clouds and very cold with temperatures rising into the 20s. We will keep a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day and staying cold with highs only in the upper 20s to low 30s. Wind chills staying in the teens and 20s. With temperatures staying cold, don’t expect much snow melting.

For the evening, skies will turn completely clear with temperatures falling into the 20s. If you have Valentine’s Day plans, it will be very cold and note untreated roads will refreeze and sidewalks will turn icy again. Frigid overnight with lows in the low to mid teens. A calm wind, so it will feel like the actual temperature.

TUESDAY: Plenty of sunshine and very cold to start the day with temperatures rising into the 20s. Keeping plenty of sunshine around which will help warm temperatures into the low to mid 40s. More snow melt for the day, most of it should be melted by the end of the day. Clear skies with a few clouds for the evening and turning very cold with temperatures falling back down into the mid to upper 20s.

WEDNESDAY: A cold start to the day with temperatures rising into the 30s. Clouds will increase as we go through the day but overall, feeling pleasant. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Chilly overnight with cloudy skies and temperatures only slipping into the low to mid 40s.

THURSDAY: Temperatures feeling pleasant to start the day as they rise into the 50s. Our next system will pass through the area, bringing scattered rain showers on and off. Make sure to have the umbrella for the day. Feeling pleasant with temperatures into the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Some lingering rain showers into the overnight with a cold front swinging through. Chilly overnight with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

FRIDAY: Chilly to start the day with temperatures in the 40s. We will start off with a mix of sun and clouds with plenty of sun for the afternoon. Still pleasant with highs in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees. Clear skies overnight and turning very cold with temperatures falling into the mid to upper 20s.

