Crowd comes to Linville to learn about Lincoln’s connection to Rockingham County

It was the 47th year in a row that the observance honoring the 16th president was held. A large crowd gathered at the Lincoln Homestead and Cemetery, where they learned more about Lincoln’s connection to Rockingham County, where his great grandparents and grandparents lived and his father was born.

“There are five generations of Lincolns buried here in the family cemetery. Just beyond us here is the Lincoln homestead house built in 1800 by one of the Lincolns and occupied by Lincolns until 1874,” said Dr. Phil Stone, President of the Lincoln Society of Virginia.

Stone has been the speaker of the ceremony for all 47 years and said it’s important to help the community understand its connection to Lincoln and honor his legacy.

“To honor Abraham Lincoln right here in the heart of the old confederate stomping grounds and acknowledge him as a great president who saved the union and freed the slaves, we’re glad to be able to come here and respect him,” Stone said.

Stone said Saturday brought one of the larger crowds he has seen in his 47 years hosting the event.

“What I hope will be taken away from it is that we have a connection to a fundamental piece of American history and to try to focus not just on the glamor of that but to think about what is it about Lincoln that makes us respect him and admire him, and what are those values and how can they be transferred to other people,” he said.

The Lincoln homestead was previously an endangered historical site, before being purchased by a family who completed restorations on the home in 2021.

