Elite basketball players compete in Woodstock

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Massanutten Military Academy is hosting a postgraduate basketball tournament.

On Saturday and Sunday, ten teams from across the country are playing in Woodstock. Over 30 future Division I men’s basketball players are competing to gain exposure and earn collegiate opportunities.

Massanutten Military Academy forward Kyrese Mullen has spent three years improving his skills while training with an elite group of players.

“It’s a great league. Professionals come out of this league so you face the best competition,” he said.

For Mullen, this season marks his final year of postgraduate play before entering college.

“It’s going to be hard leaving this place,” said Mullen. “I have made a lot of memories here and have bonded with the entire staff.”

The Massanutten Military Academy plays on Sunday at 5 p.m. against second-ranked Mount Zion Preparatory Academy.

