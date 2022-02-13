Advertisement

JMU ends three-game skid with victory over William & Mary

By TJ Eck
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 7:45 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison men’s basketball team ended its three-game losing streak Saturday evening.

The Dukes defeated William & Mary, 69-55, at the Atlantic Union Bank Center. After falling behind early, JMU responded and led for more than 33 minutes of game time.

JMU exploded for 50 points in the first half behind a strong defensive effort that led to multiple steals and fast-break buckets. Vado Morse led James Madison in scoring with 15 points while Justin Amadi chipped in 13 points, six rebounds, and two steals. Alonzo Sule added 11 points and seven boards off the bench for JMU while Tyree Ihenacho scored just two points but filled up the box score with eight assists, five rebounds, and four steals.

James Madison improves to 14-10 overall and 5-8 in CAA play. The Dukes are scheduled to visit Delaware for a 7 p.m. tip-off Monday night in Newark.

