Advertisement

JMU lacrosse drops home opener against North Carolina

JMU lacrosse
JMU lacrosse(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 10:41 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison lacrosse lost to second-ranked North Carolina 15-8.

The Dukes fall to 0-1. Redshirt freshman Maggie Clark scored her first two career goals against the Tar Heels while teammate Molly Dougherty made 15 saves for the Dukes. Dougherty was named to the Tewaaraton Watch List for the fourth consecutive season.

The Dukes are back in action on Wednesday as they face Virginia Tech at Sentara Park.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaitlynn Nicole Nicholas, 23, of Harrisonburg was charged for second degree murder and use of a...
Harrisonburg woman charged in Fairfax County murder
Captured over Swoope
Rare cloud spotted over the area on Wednesday
The suspect avoided several attempts by law enforcement to deploy tire deflation devices.
Wanted suspect arrested after multi-jurisdictional pursuit
Ashten Teets, 29, of Buckhannon, West Virginia, has been charged with child abuse causing...
Mother arrested, charged with medical child abuse of infant son
Multi-vehicle crash in Augusta County cleared

Latest News

The James Madison men’s basketball team ended its three-game losing streak Saturday evening.
JMU ends three-game skid with victory over William & Mary
Highlights and results from the Region 2B Wrestling Championships held at Stuarts Draft High...
Region 2B Wrestling Championships
H.S. Basketball Highlights: Friday, February 11
H.S. Basketball Highlights: Friday, February 11
The JMU women’s lacrosse team opens the 2022 season Saturday at home.
JMU women’s lacrosse opens with top-15 showdown at home Saturday