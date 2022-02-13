JMU lacrosse drops home opener against North Carolina

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison lacrosse lost to second-ranked North Carolina 15-8.

The Dukes fall to 0-1. Redshirt freshman Maggie Clark scored her first two career goals against the Tar Heels while teammate Molly Dougherty made 15 saves for the Dukes. Dougherty was named to the Tewaaraton Watch List for the fourth consecutive season.

The Dukes are back in action on Wednesday as they face Virginia Tech at Sentara Park.

