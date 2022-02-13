Advertisement

Pedestrian struck and killed in Stuarts Draft

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 10:33 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police said in a news release a pedestrian in Augusta County was struck and killed by a vehicle Saturday night.

The release states the crash happened in the 500 block of Draft Avenue in Stuarts Draft at around 6:54 p.m. The pedestrian died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation. Other details on the crash are unknown.

