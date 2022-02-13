Popular coffee shop in Harrisonburg gets new owner

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A popular coffee shop in downtown Harrisonburg recently changed ownership.

Hailey Rogers, a former manager at Shenandoah Joe, was given the chance of a lifetime shortly after she told the previous owner she would be moving to North Carolina with her husband.

“He said, ‘Well, what if you bought the shop and then you could stay here?’” Rogers said. “I thought ‘Oh my goodness, I was not expecting that at all.”

Rogers loved the idea, but it still wasn’t enough for her to stay in Virginia. With new lifestyles people have been experiencing since the pandemic, Rogers and her husband decided that she could work remotely and run the shop from home, and the drive wasn’t too far for her to go when she was needed at the shop.

The turnover was overnight, but all the little details - such as the new signs - slowly trickled in.

“We transitioned from Shenandoah Joe’s to Coffee Hound on November 15,” Rogers said. “There was no downtime, there was no closing time. It was just Sunday we closed as Shenandoah Joe, and Monday morning we opened as Coffee Hound. It was a really slow transition because the signs stayed, a lot of things didn’t change right away.”

Rogers said she’s keeping the community that loves and supports Shenandoah Joe in the forefront of her mind. There are many things that she changed, aside from the name.

“The former owners, they had a really great business model. Everything they did here worked really well, and I didn’t see any reason to change what everyone here in the community was familiar with,” Rogers said.

However, due to popular demand, there is one big change that Rogers made to the menu.

“We changed the menu slightly,” Rogers said. “We added matcha, which was something that the students especially had been asking for for a while.”

One thing that Rogers said will never change at Coffee Hound is a product of Shenandoah Joe.

“We will always serve Shenandoah Joe coffee,” Rogers said. “I think it’s the best coffee. I love it. It’s what people in the community are familiar with ehre, and I would never want to take that away from them.”

When it comes to the new name, Rogers wanted something that represented what she wanted her coffee shop to be, which is a place where people can come and drink coffee, pet dogs, hang out and just relax.

“So, Coffee Hound,” Rogers said. “I guess kind of has the double meaning of you know dog friendly and being a coffee hound would be someone who loves coffee.”

