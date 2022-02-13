Snow Saturday overnight into Sunday morning

(WHSV) - Another winter weather event will be arriving for our area Saturday night into early Sunday. Here’s what you need to know.

SATURDAY EVENING: Before midnight, temperatures will continue to tank as a cold front passes. Temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s for our West Virginia locations, around 40 degrees for the Valley by around midnight. Precipitation starts with a few rain or snow showers, likely just snow showers for West Virginia. Roads will continue to get closer to freezing but won’t get there just yet. At most, roads may be damp at this point.

SATURDAY OVERNIGHT: Temperatures continue to fall. We will see them drop below freezing in the early overnight for our West Virginia locations, late overnight for the Valley. After midnight, any rain will be changing to snow as precipitation fills the area. A steady snow for everyone throughout the night with accumulation beginning. Roads will start to turn messy.

*Sunday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY.

SUNDAY MORNING: Temperatures in the upper 20s for our West Virginia locations, around 30 degrees for the Valley. Snow will continue to fall across the area with it lightening up mid-morning across our West Virginia locations. Snow will begin to taper across the Valley late morning to around noon. At this point, roads will be at their worst, stay off the roads unless it’s absolutely necessary.

SUNDAY AFTERNOON: Lingering snow flurries with temperatures in the low to mid 30s. We will likely keep snow flurries around into Sunday night but all accumulating snow done by the afternoon. With temperatures just above freezing, we will see very limited snow melt in the afternoon. We will see peaks of sunshine however especially across our West Virginia locations.

SUNDAY EVENING: Some clouds during the evening with snow flurries. Temperatures drop below freezing early in the evening so any untreated roads and sidewalks will freeze back over. Flurries ending after midnight with temperatures ultimately falling into the mid to upper teens by Monday morning.

SNOWFALL TOTALS: The heaviest snow will be in Augusta County including Staunton and Waynesboro along with the Blue Ridge Mountains (Shenandoah National Park, Skyline Drive, Blue Ridge Pkwy) and any other areas east of US 340. These areas will see 3-6″ when all set in done Sunday afternoon. If there are heavy enough snow bands up to 8″ of snow is possible in the Blue Ridge Mountains.

3-6" for Augusta County and Blue Ridge, with isolated amounts up to 8". 1-3" for most of us, T-1" north of corridor H. (WHSV)

Most of the area will end up with 1-3″. Snow will be limited in intensity as Pendleton, Rockingham and Page counties pick up these totals. This includes Harrisonburg and much of Grant, Hardy, and Shenandoah counties.

Our far north viewing areas will end up with only up to an inch of snow. Snow will be limited in these areas and on the lighter side. This is for areas north of Corridor H (US 48) including northern portions of Grant, Hardy, and Shenandoah counties.

We would love to see your photos and snowfall reports.

