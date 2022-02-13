Snow showers for Super Bowl Sunday

**A reminder that spring wildfire season starts February 1st in Virginia. No outdoor burning before 4pm in Virginia until April 30th. Spring wildfire season for West Virginia starts March 1 and continues through May 31. That’s no outdoor burning in West Virginia before 5pm during that time period.**

SUNDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Snow showers for the morning and cold with temperatures in the 30s. The majority of the snow has departed, only up to an inch of snow possible for the rest of the day as we will keep snow showers around for the day. Avoid driving if possible especially this morning. High temperatures for the day in the low to mid 30s. Partial clearing for our West Virginia locations. Wind chills in the 20s throughout the day.

For the evening, skies will begin to clear with leftover snow flurries. Very cold with temperatures falling into the 20s. We can expect to see snow flurries tapering after midnight. Keeping partly cloudy skies as temperatures turn frigid. Overnight lows in the low to mid teens. Any snow left on the roadways will freeze back into ice, creating plenty of slick spots. Be careful on sidewalks, they will turn icy. Turning breezy into the overnight. This will make it feel bitterly cold as wind chills will be in the single digits and teens throughout the night.

MONDAY (Valentine’s Day): Starting out the day with a mix of sun and clouds and very cold with temperatures rising into the 20s. We will keep a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day and staying cold with highs only in the upper 20s to low 30s. Breezy throughout the day with wind chills in the single digits in the morning, rising into the teens and 20s throughout the day. With temperatures staying cold, don’t expect much snow melting.

For the evening, skies will turn completely clear with temperatures falling into the 20s. If you have Valentine’s Day plans, it will be very cold and note untreated roads will refreeze and sidewalks will turn icy again. Frigid overnight with lows in the low to mid teens. Winds will lighten up in the evening as wind chills will be only a few degrees cooler than the actual temperature.

TUESDAY: Plenty of sunshine and very cold to start the day with temperatures rising into the 20s. Keeping plenty of sunshine around which will help rise temperatures into the low to mid 40s as it will feel chilly. More snow melt for the day, most of it should be melted by the end of the day.

Cold for the evening with temperatures falling into the 30s under mostly clear skies. Mostly clear skies throughout the night and turning very cold with overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s.

WEDNESDAY: A cold start to the day with temperatures rising into the 30s. Clouds will increase as we go through the day and chilly. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Chilly overnight with cloudy skies with temperatures falling into the upper 30s to low 40s.

THURSDAY: Temperatures feeling chilly to start the day as they will be in the 40s. Our next system will pass through the area, bringing periods of rain throughout the day. Make sure to have the umbrella for the day. This will be a decent rain event as right now, we could be looking at 1-2″ of rain. Stay tuned though, plenty of things can change. Feeling pleasant with temperatures into the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Some lingering rain showers into the overnight with a cold front swinging through. Cold overnight with lows into the low to mid 30s.

FRIDAY: Cold to start the day with temperatures in the 30s. We will start off with a mix of sun and clouds with plenty of sun for the afternoon. Chilly with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Clear skies overnight and turning very cold with temperatures falling into the upper teens to low 20s.

SATURDAY: Plenty of sunshine and cold to start the day with temperatures rising into the 30s. A pleasant day overall with highs in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees as temperatures rebound nicely.

