United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County executive director stepping down after eight years

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County is looking for a new executive director after their current director announced she is stepping down at the end of April.

Laura Toni-Holsinger has served in the role for over eight years. In that time, Toni-Holsinger contributed to many projects, but she said she’s most proud of the work United Way has done with the ALICE (Asset Limited Income Constrained Employed) Report.

“It’s just been a game-changer. United Way has focused all of its work around ALICE and I’ve seen leaders throughout the community, local government, other non-profits, the business community, really embracing what does it mean to support people to get to a living wage,” said Toni-Holsinger.

Toni-Holsinger said she is also proud of the ways the United Way has improved its grant funding over the last few years.

“We have really tried to take a look at how we can most effectively invest in grant funding to local organizations in a way that supplements the funding they get from other sources and gives them the most flexibility to make an impact locally,” she said.

Even though she is leaving, Toni-Holsinger said she feels the organization’s future is bright.

“I am so proud of the organization’s willingness to take risks, make changes, and evolve. We’re headed in a really great direction and I’ve been so glad to be a part of it,” she said.

Toni-Holsinger said the thing she’ll miss the most about the job is making connections and building relationships in the community.

“I have always been really passionate about making connections, and for eight years I’ve gotten to be a professional connector, and I’m definitely going to miss the partnerships I’ve been able to be a part of and build, but I’ve also worked really hard to build and lead an organization where those partnerships don’t require one particular person,” she said.

While she doesn’t yet know what the next chapter holds, Toni-Holsinger said she is grateful for her time with the United Way and is excited to take everything she’s learned with her into a new role.

“It’s been an amazing journey, I am grateful for all of the work we’ve been able to accomplish together and also feel like I’m ready for a new adventure, so I’m glad the board and our staff are in a really good place and I’m excited to see what comes next.”

You can learn more about the executive director opening here.

