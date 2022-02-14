Bill to end school mask mandates in Virginia heads to Gov. Youngkin

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A vote on the floor of the Virginia House of Delegates now paves the way for masks to be optional inside schools across the commonwealth.

“We’re standing up for your children too. Don’t forget that. Every last one of you. You still have an option to send your child to school with a mask. No one is stopping that,” said State Del. Emily Brewer, (R) Isle of Wright.

The measure, limits virtual learning in Virginia, but also allows parents to opt-out of mask usage for their children, and they don’t have to provide a reason.

Democrats tried several moves to tank or delay the measure from moving forward. They say it’s too soon to make masks optional and future variants could cause issues.

“We should be thinking about what are we doing to ensure that as many kids are in school, learning to the best of their ability all the time that they’re in that school as they can,” said State Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg, (D) Henrico.

Republicans say being masked in the classroom is a problem for students. In the end, it was a party line vote, 52 to 48.

“Children are falling behind educationally. They’re falling short on literacy goals. They’re having issues with facial recognition,” said Del. Brewer.

Now the measure heads to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s desk. This was a sticking point for the republican’s campaign - to empower parents. He’s expected to sign and add an emergency clause so it goes into effect before most bills do, which is July 1.

Democrats are now out of options.

“It may be that you read studies that say one thing about a mask and another thing about a mask and they conflict. But the reality is we’re seeing that germs spread less by distancing, washing hands, wearing masks,” said State Del. Dawn Adams, (D) City of Richmond.

After it’s signed, The General Assembly will consider any recommendations later this week.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.