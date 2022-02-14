February marks Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 1 in 11 female and 1 in 14 male high school students report having experienced physical dating violence in the last year.

Teen dating violence is common, so as couples celebrate Valentine’s Day, local advocacy groups say it’s never a bad time to check up on your loved ones. Hand in Hand Resource Mothers Program at Sentara said they provide a screening tool for clients who are worried about the boundaries in their relationship.

“It gives us a better idea of whether or not there is a potential risk for dating violence currently if they’re experiencing it or maybe it’s an unhealthy relationship and there’s some conversations that need to be had,” said program director Olivia Brown.

Brown said the tool asks a series of questions about feelings of fear, and it can help start conversations about intimate partner violence, which includes sexual, emotional, physical and financial abuse.

“There’s all different types of manipulation that goes into different types of abuse in relationships, so being aware that that can happen,” said Brown.

Recognizing red flags like manipulation or control can stop an unhealthy relationship before it gets more serious.

“If you don’t have control over your own actions or who you’re texting or calling or seeing. If your significant other dictates where you can go, if you drive or not,” Brown said.

One key to prevention teen dating violence is just knowing abuse can happen to anyone of any age or gender.

Brown said anyone experiencing abuse should know they are not alone. If you have any concerns about your relationship, call 800-799-7233 or explore these resources for young victims of violence.

