Advertisement

Fox Elementary families show their love in Valentine’s Day tradition

Fox families continue Valentine's Day tradition
Fox families continue Valentine's Day tradition(none)
By Emily Harrison
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dozens of Fox families, students and teachers lined their burned school building with notes of love in what has become a Valentine’s Day tradition.

Every year, students are asked to write down on paper hearts what they love most about the city of Richmond and their community. This year was no different and art teacher, Julie Crowder, took all of their messages and put them in her car Friday afternoon hours before a fire would devastate the building.

“It’s almost spooky, we do this every year and it has a big significance to the school,” said Crowder. “The fact that all of these survived when so many things inside did not, really makes it all the more special.”

Hesitant to let all of her students’ hard work go to waste, Crowder announced on social media that she would be hanging up the responses outside of the school on the fence now lining the property. What she didn’t expect was the overwhelming response of the community coming out to join her.

Community steps up to support teachers and students impacted by Fox Elementary School fire

“People are bringing their own paper, their pictures, flowers, and adding them to our wall,” said Crowder. “It’s just amazing how much love there is in this community.”

The fence is now covered in these messages, parents and children taking well over an hour to hang them all up. Former students stood outside in the cold swapping stories of their time at Fox Elementary, and families hugged one another as they grapple with the devastation of their beloved school.

“You know Fox doesn’t only exist in those walls, it’s about the spirit that exists in each of us and I think that’s what everyone is feeling,” said Ellie Burke, Fox Elementary parent. “There’s a lot of sadness, but there’s even more love.”

A meeting will be held by Fox staff to discuss the future of the school at 7 p.m. Monday night. Afterward, a virtual meeting will be held for Fox families to gather their input and map the road ahead.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

VSP GENERIC
Pedestrian struck and killed in Stuarts Draft
Kaitlynn Nicole Nicholas, 23, of Harrisonburg was charged for second degree murder and use of a...
Harrisonburg woman charged in Fairfax County murder
Police say when they responded to a domestic call at a Pennsylvania apartment complex, they...
Man arrested while dismembering ex-girlfriend, police say
The United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County is looking for a new executive director...
United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County executive director stepping down after eight years

Latest News

February marks Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month
February marks Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month
Jalapeño Southwest Grill holding fundraiser for fallen officers
Jalapeño Southwest Grill holding fundraiser for fallen officers
Jalapeno Southwest Grill creates a memorial for fallen Bridgewater College officers.
Jalapeño Southwest Grill holding fundraiser for fallen officers
February marks Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month
Massanutten Regional Library offering free COVID tests Tuesday