Jalapeño Southwest Grill holding fundraiser for fallen officers

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Jalapeño Southwest Grill is holding a fundraiser for the fallen Bridgewater College officers until 9 p.m. Monday night, February 14. The restaurant will give all of its proceeds made between 12 p.m. and 9 p.m. to the families of officers Painter and Jefferson.

“Our hearts were broken for the families and the Bridgewater community,” Sharon Wheelbarger, owner of Jalapeño said. “There’s been so much tragedy lately we just wanted to do something to give back and say ‘Hey, we appreciate your sacrifice.’”

As soon as the doors opened Monday afternoon, people began flooding into the restaurant to support this fundraiser.

“We’re not usually busy for lunch,” Wheelbarger said. “But everybody that’s come in so far has been here for John and J.J and we think that’s wonderful.”

Since it’s Valentine’s Day, Wheelbarger thought it was the perfect day to honor the officers and she is expecting large crowds from 4 p.m. on.

Proceeds go to the family whether you order take-out or food delivery service, but the owners are hoping this is a night that people come to dine in and share memories and stories.

“Come and dine with us,” Wheelbarger said. “Come and hang out with us for a while and we can share some memories and talk about what law enforcement means to us.”

This event was important for Wheelbarger to pay respects to the two officers and their families.

”We just wanted the chance to honor two local heroes that we respect and admire,” Wheelbarger said. “We are very thin blue line supportive here at Jalapeño we feel much safer when police officers are here.”

Valentine’s Day marks the first holiday that the families will be spending without their loved ones. The owners of Jalapeño want to uplift them by holding this event.

”I think the first, even a minor holiday, like Valentine’s Day, for the spouses and the families of fallen heroes are always hard, so why not try to uplift that day and make it a little more special,” Wheelbarger said.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.